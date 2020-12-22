Las Vegas joins world in great conjunction viewing — GALLERY
It is the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623, when the two planets appeared a little nearer.
Las Vegas joined the nation and world Monday in witnessing an astronomical event not seen since a Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another than they have since Galileo’s time in the 17th century.
It is the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623, when the two planets appeared a little nearer.
Astronomers say so-called conjunctions between the two largest planets in our solar system aren’t particularly rare. Jupiter passes its neighbor Saturn in their respective laps around the sun every 20 years.
But the one coming up is especially close: Jupiter and Saturn are just one-tenth of a degree apart from our perspective or about one-fifth the width of a full moon. They should be easily visible around the world a little after sunset, weather permitting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.