61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Science and Technology

NASA astronaut to head to space station without fanfare

By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press
March 19, 2020 - 2:36 pm
 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA astronaut who’s about to leave the planet for six months will blast off without any family or fanfare because of the coronavirus.

Chris Cassidy said Thursday that he won’t have any guests at his April 9 launch from Kazakhstan. He expects to say goodbye in Russia to his wife, Julie, on Friday, three weeks earlier than planned.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, she’s going back home to Houston. One of their three children, meanwhile, is trying to get back to the U.S. from New Zealand.

There will be a smaller team than usual at the launch pad, too.

“It really is going to be strange,” Cassidy told The Associated Press from cosmonaut headquarters in Star City, Russia.

He said he’s already in quarantine ahead of his launch to the International Space Station.

“The things that are stressing the rest of the world and the rest of America, are the same things that are stressing me right now,” said Cassidy.

“It’s not like any other time in our lives as a generation, really, right?’ said the 50-year-old Navy captain and former Navy SEAL. “I’ll have my own interesting story to tell in years to come.”

Cassidy is also dealing with a rare late-in-the-game crew switch. He’ll spend 6½ months on the space station with two Russians assigned to the flight just a month ago, after one of the original cosmonauts suffered an eye injury.

While training together to catch up, Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner have been taking precautions to stay germ free, frequently washing their hands and keeping a safe distance from others.

The space station crew will drop from six to three a week after his arrival. It will remain at three people until SpaceX launches two NASA astronauts, as early as May, or another crew arrives on a Russian Soyuz capsule in the fall.

With only three people on board, it promises to be extraordinarily busy.

“That doesn’t bother me at all,” Cassidy told the AP. “In fact, I’m excited. Bring it on.”

Cassidy, Ivanishin and Vagner leave Tuesday for the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. They will be isolated there in a special hotel for astronauts, as is customary. But on launch day, there won’t be the usual cheering, back-slapping throngs of well-wishers or journalists either.

Their families, bosses and dozens of others normally jam a special room behind a glass wall while the astronauts put on their spacesuits before liftoff.

Not this time.

“We’ll be looking through the glass at maybe one video camera or something like this and then we’ll get on the bus” to go to a launch pad with a minimal team there, Cassidy said.

As for the Feb. 19 crew switch, Cassidy, from York, Maine, initially was “crushed” by the news. The former chief of NASA’s astronaut corps and two-time space flier, Cassidy already knew the backup cosmonauts..

“So no issues there,” he said. However, “my heart hurt for my two friends who thought they were so close to a rocket launch and were not going to get one,” he told the AP.

Invanishin, like Cassidy an experienced spaceman, said earlier this week that he’s surprised to be suddenly rocketing away, “but life happens.” He said the crew swap could have occurred even closer to launch and so the three have had “some time for the news to settle in.”

Cassidy acknowledges his stress level is higher than usual right now from worrying about his loved ones.

“We’re only human,” he said, “and we’ll work through it and be fine.”

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
2
Despite governor’s order, closures of nonessential businesses are optional — except casinos
Despite governor’s order, closures of nonessential businesses are optional — except casinos
3
16 MGM directors, execs buy thousands of shares amid virus stock impact
16 MGM directors, execs buy thousands of shares amid virus stock impact
4
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to shorten business shutdown
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to shorten business shutdown
5
Controller’s possible positive coronavirus test shutters McCarran traffic tower
Controller’s possible positive coronavirus test shutters McCarran traffic tower
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photo provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity flying over Spacep ...
Sky-high interest shown in Virgin Galactic space flights
By John Antczak The Associated Press

The company did not say when the new set of seats would be released or the actual cost. The initial seats were sold at $250,000 apiece.

MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review ...
MGM Resorts hack affected a reported 10.6M former guests
By / RJ

MGM Resorts International has released a statement confirming the company was hacked last summer, with certain information — including some guests’ drivers license and passport information — stolen from a cloud server.

 
Samsung brings out new foldable phone with cheaper price
By Rachel Lerman and Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

 
Lake Mead eagle count tallies majestic birds
By / RJ

When counting bald eagles, technology takes a back seat to old-fashioned fieldwork. At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, that means biologists, binoculars and boats.

FILE - This Aug. 7, 2017, file shows a Microsoft Windows sign on display at a store in Hialeah, ...
Major security flaw found in Windows 10; free fix issued
By Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

Amit Yoran, CEO of security firm Tenable, said it is “exceptionally rare if not unprecedented” for the U.S. government to share its discovery of such a critical vulnerability with a company.