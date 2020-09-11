Tech company CEO abruptly resigns; investigation and layoffs follow

A Las Vegas company that sells fraud prevention software has begun mass layoff days after its CEO abruptly resigned, throwing the company into a tailspin and prompting an internal investigation.

The Holsum Bread Factory, photographed Tuesday, March 6, 2018 became the location of cybersecurity company NS8's West Coast operations at the corner of Charleston and Martin Luther King boulevards in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

NS8 confirmed Friday it would “undertake a significant downsizing,” of its 200-person workforce, spokeswoman Genevieve Haldeman said.

NS8 launched its own investigation into the company’s practices after its CEO Adam Rogas resigned Sept. 1 “with immediate effect,” Jim Holborown, VP of communications, said in a statement to the Review-Journal on Thursday.

“As a result, the board of directors has launched an internal investigation,” he said. “As this is still an active investigation, we are not providing any detail at this point.”

Rogas did not respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, the company said the decision to slash jobs was prompted by “initial findings of that investigation,” Haldeman said.

NS8 declined to clarify what the company is investigating.

Over the summer, NS8 raised nearly $123 million in venture capital. It hired a new president in June and had plans to expand its workforce. The company, headquartered in Vegas, grew rapidly, from 50 employees to more than 200 workers within the last year.

