Science and Technology

Twitter glitches reported as links, logins fail

The Associated Press
March 6, 2023 - 9:40 am
 
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twi ...
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter users were greeted early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 with an ultimatum from the social media app: Subscribe to the platform's new premium service or lose a popular account security feature. A pop-up message warned users they will lose the ability to secure access to their account via text message two-factor authentication unless they pay $8 a month to subscribe to Twitter Blue. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches Monday as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.

The company, which has experienced an uptick instability and bugs in recent months after Elon Musk cut its staff sharply, said “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

Twitter engineers and experts have been warning that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running. Just last month, a bug left users unable to send tweets.

Already in November, engineers who left Twitter described for The Associated Press why they expect considerable unpleasantness for Twitter’s more than 230 million users now that well over two-thirds of the San Francisco-based company’s pre-Musk core services engineers are apparently gone.

While they don’t anticipate near-term collapse, the engineers said Twitter could get very rough at the edges — especially if Musk makes major changes without much off-platform testing.

An M Resort security guard rides past an autonomous, human-sized robot, M Bot, as it patrols M ...
Say hello to M-Bot: Security robot roams M Resort parking lot
By / RJ

The K5, nicknamed M-Bot by M Resort staff, patrols can speak to patrons to greet or warn them – but more importantly, it can see and hear while on patrol, providing a live feed to the security office and a record to go back to if needed.

There are some interesting UFO facts that are good to know about: things like the sheer number ...
27 weird UFO facts that will leave you scratching your head
By Renee Hanlon Parade

You could say that anything flying in our air space that is unidentified is strange — to say the least. Whatever we don’t understand raises a lot of speculation.

With a poster of a New York Post front page story about Hunter Biden's emails on display ...
Hunter Biden investigation begins with a thud for House GOP
By Jarrell Dillard and Billy House Bloomberg News

James Baker, a former lawyer for Twitter who also previously worked for the FBI, said the company’s actions were “fully consistent with the First Amendment.”

A person walks by the Google booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center before the start of the C ...
8 states, DOJ sue Google over digital advertising dominance
By Eric Tucker and Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

The Justice Department and several states sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition.

FILE - This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visi ...
Microsoft lays off 10K as job cuts in tech sector spread
By Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

