Two pedestrians killed in separate crashes

Two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes that happened within ten minutes of each other Thursday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes that happened within ten minutes of each other Thursday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The first crash happened about 11:28 p.m. at Fourth Street and Bridger Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Fremont Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police determined that a 2013 Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Fourth Street when the 65-year-old woman driving the Ford came across a car stopped in the center travel lane. A 67-year-old man had fallen from his wheelchair into the road to the right of the stopped car, and another pedestrian was attempting to help him, police said.

The Ford attempted to go around the stopped car to the right, but struck both pedestrians, police said.

The man who had fallen from his wheelchair was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, Metro said. The 38-year-old man who was helping him suffered minor injuries.

The Ford’s driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said. The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

About eight minutes after the first crash, a 44-year-old woman was crossing Sammy Davis Jr. Drive near Vegas Plaza Drive when she was struck by a driver suspected of impairment, police said.

Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Corey Hockin, of Las Vegas, who was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

The woman who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Hockin was arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show.

The two crashes marked the 55th and 56th traffic-related fatalities investigated by Metro this year, police said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.