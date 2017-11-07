Winter watering restrictions take effect in Las Vegas Valley

Nov. 1 marked the beginning of winter watering restrictions in the Las Vegas Valley. Landscape irrigation is now limited to one assigned day per week through Feb. 28.

You remembered to reset your clocks this weekend, but what about your irrigation system?

Water customers can look up their assigned day online at changeyourclock.com or consult their water utility bill.

There are no time-of-day restrictions on watering in the winter, but the Southern Nevada Water Authority recommends brief watering at one-hour intervals, preferably during the midmorning when temperatures are above freezing to help the soil to absorb more water and avoid runoff.

The landscape watering rules were adopted by the authority in 2003 as a temporary response to ongoing drought on the Colorado River, which provides 90 percent of the valley’s water supply. They were later made permanent. Failure to follow the restrictions can result in a water waste fee.

