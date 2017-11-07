ad-fullscreen
News

Winter watering restrictions take effect in Las Vegas Valley

By Henry Brean Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2017 - 2:34 pm
 

You remembered to reset your clocks this weekend, but what about your irrigation system?

Nov. 1 marked the beginning of winter watering restrictions in the Las Vegas Valley. Landscape irrigation is now limited to one assigned day per week through Feb. 28.

Water customers can look up their assigned day online at changeyourclock.com or consult their water utility bill.

There are no time-of-day restrictions on watering in the winter, but the Southern Nevada Water Authority recommends brief watering at one-hour intervals, preferably during the midmorning when temperatures are above freezing to help the soil to absorb more water and avoid runoff.

The landscape watering rules were adopted by the authority in 2003 as a temporary response to ongoing drought on the Colorado River, which provides 90 percent of the valley’s water supply. They were later made permanent. Failure to follow the restrictions can result in a water waste fee.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
News Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like