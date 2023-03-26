48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Avi Kwa Ame offers spiritual sanctuary for all

Cassandra Carmichael Special to the Review-Journal
March 25, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12, ...
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12, 2022, near Searchlight, Nev. Biden intends to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a desert mountain in southern Nevada that's considered sacred to Native Americans, as a new national monumen. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Last week, President Joe Biden designated Avi Kwa Ame, an area in Southern Nevada that is considered sacred by many Indigenous peoples, as a national monument. It is an enduring tradition, regardless of religious or faith affiliation, to hold such special places as holy ground.

Mount Sinai, where Moses received the Ten Commandments; the Great Mosque of Mecca, the site of pilgrimage for more than 5 million Muslims every year; and Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was co-pastor until his assassination in 1968, are just a few examples. These are sites that invite us to a place greater than ourselves. They transcend time. They connect us spiritually to the Earth, to the divine and to each other.

Avi Kwa Ame, or “Spirit Mountain,” has long been a space of immense spiritual and cultural significance for 10 Yuman-speaking tribes, as well as the Hopi and Chemeheuvi Paiute. It covers nearly 450,000 acres and encompasses the center of the creation story of the Yuman tribes, the place they believe their ancestors entered the world. Petroglyphs from Indigenous communities who lived on the land thousands of years ago exist within the Avi Kwa Ame boundaries.

Development projects increasingly threatened the land of Avi Kwa Ame, which caused the Indigenous tribes who have long lived in these lands to work with local and federal groups in Nevada to determine the boundaries and rules of what a monument might look like. Now Avi Kwa Ame is protected, ensuring that all peoples — especially those for whom the space holds spiritual, religious and cultural significance — can enjoy the wonder of this sacred part of God’s creation for generations.

Avi Kwa Ame is also a space of ecological importance, stewarded for thousands of years by Indigenous communities with their deep knowledge of and love for the land. The new monument contains diverse habitats for a variety of plant and animal species and is home to more than 30 sensitive or threatened species, including the desert tortoise, desert bighorn sheep and the elusive Gila monster. It offers an important migratory habitat for bighorn sheep, along with many species of birds. On the eastern edge sits a portion of the largest Joshua tree forest in the world (the remaining portion crosses over the Nevada border and is protected by the state of California), including some of the oldest known Joshua trees, estimated to be more than 900 years old. To lose this habitat would have been a tragedy.

The United States was first and foremost birthed on principles of religious freedom. The laws that protect the free exercise of religion are embedded in the First Amendment and the Bill of Rights. Creating national monuments to protect sacred ground is a natural extension of the spirit under which this nation was founded. Avi Kwa Ame enjoys protection under an umbrella that safeguards all our notions of sacredness and embraces the “spirit mountains” of all traditions and communities. These places are for the healing of everyone. They are the sanctuaries that free us from stresses and uncertainties, places open for all to let go and find moments of prayer, rest, peace, and renewal.

In a time when seemingly non-stop disagreement in our nation has become the norm, Avi Kwa Ame’s message of meaningful connection cannot be emphasized enough.

Cassandra Carmichael is executive director of the National Religious Partnership for the Environment (www.nrpe.org).

MOST READ
1
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
2
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
3
‘A very exciting day’: Bally’s becomes Horseshoe Las Vegas
‘A very exciting day’: Bally’s becomes Horseshoe Las Vegas
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
5
What’s happening with Nevada gas prices?
What’s happening with Nevada gas prices?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
COMMENTARY: COVID mistakes
By Erin Norman • InsideSources.com

Politicized pandemic policies have collateral damage to nation’s trust.

The Nevada Legislature building is see on the second day of the 82nd Session of the Legislature ...
NEVADA VIEWS: Government over the taxpayers

The legislative proposal to raise Nevadans’ property taxes highlights why government employees should not be permitted to serve as state legislators.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority new low-lake-level pumping station at Lake Mead near Boulde ...
LETTER: Septic tank bill would be a burden to homeowners
Michele Tombari Las Vegas

The naturally cleaned water coming out of septic systems is not lost, nor will forcing homeowners to change to sewer provide more than a drop in the bucket toward this drought.

More stories for you
‘Place of healing’: Avi Kwa Ame named Nevada’s 4th national monument
‘Place of healing’: Avi Kwa Ame named Nevada’s 4th national monument
Biden to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument today
Biden to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument today
Biden to designate Nevada’s 4th national monument
Biden to designate Nevada’s 4th national monument
Biden to visit Southern Nevada for monument designation
Biden to visit Southern Nevada for monument designation
Where the spirit dwells: The wonders of Avi Kwa Ame — PHOTOS
Where the spirit dwells: The wonders of Avi Kwa Ame — PHOTOS
LETTER: Avi Kwa Ame monument is a land grab
LETTER: Avi Kwa Ame monument is a land grab