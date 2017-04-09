COMMENTARY: Time to control health-care costs for all Nevadans

(F. Andrew Taylor/View @FAndrewTPress

Health-care costs are a popular topic these days in Nevada and nationwide. The majority of health-care providers and politicians have an opinion on this issue. I hope everyone’s interests are taken into consideration as things move forward, especially people of color. The fact is, African Americans in Nevada have a lot to lose if this conversation doesn’t factor in health disparities, accessibility and out-of-pocket costs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the leading causes of death in Nevada are chronic illnesses such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes. On average, African Americans have anywhere from a 40 to 60 percent greater chance of contracting these diseases than whites.

For the chronically ill in Nevada, prescription medication is almost a daily necessity to relieve pain and/or maintain some level of comfort. We all understand that prescriptions are not free, but insurance companies are not helping. Increasingly, insurers shift the burden of out-of-pocket costs onto the most vulnerable. Specialized medicines have been especially hard hit, with insurers sometimes forcing patients to pay more than half the cost of the drug. According to one study, the average out-of-pocket cost for a specialty medication is more than $457.

That situation, by its very nature, stifles accessibility for those who are financially challenged in urban and rural areas of Nevada. This simply cannot continue if Nevada values the health of its residents.

Nevada needs legislation that holds insurers accountable, focuses on lowering costs and will make prescriptions more accessible to everyone, including African Americans, statewide. For those who are especially struggling to make ends meet, we should not allow a marketplace that seemingly favors insurers over patients. Families and the elderly should not be “cutting up pills” in the middle of the night to stretch their prescriptions or be forced into making decisions like, “Should I buy groceries this month or purchase the medications I need?”

This is a heartbreaking decision for anyone to consider, no matter what your race, age or gender.

We have come to a crossroads. Without action, we risk the continued decline of health among our minority and other impacted populations statewide. We need strong, thoughtful legislation such as Senate Bill 436, which would create a fair insurance co-payment system that won’t shift vulnerable patients into higher cost tiers. A system that will no longer discriminate against individuals because of their age, disability or expected length of life.

This would be a strong step in the right direction that puts patients first. We need to include everyone in this discussion so they can be treated fairly. This means ensuring that prescriptions and care continue to be accessible and affordable for everyone. When protecting health in Nevada, everyone deserves a seat at the table.

Jeanetta Williams is the president of the NAACP Tri-State Conference of Idaho, Nevada and Utah.