51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Bills to check emergency powers deserve support

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Last May, after 26 months, then-Gov. Steve Sisolak finally lifted the emergency order he imposed to fight COVID-19. The edict gave the governor vast and virtually unrestrained powers during the public health emergency, with little input from the Legislature.

Such authority may be appropriate in extremely rare circumstances, such as a foreign attack or a massive national disaster. But legislators do themselves and the citizens of Nevada no favors when they abrogate their duty to serve as a check on executive overreach. Many states, for instance, require that a governor’s emergency declaration automatically sunset unless lawmakers approve an extension.

In that spirit comes Senate Bill 130 and Senate Bill 136, each sponsored by a handful of Republican lawmakers. The proposals would limit the power of the governor to impose emergency orders in perpetuity and without approval from lawmakers.

SB130 puts a 30-day limit on any gubernatorial emergency or disaster declaration that “restricts the operation of a business” in Nevada unless “the Legislature, by resolution, expressly approves a continuance of the emergency or disaster.” It also gives county commissions the power to impose “less stringent” regulations if they determine that emergency orders or regulations issued by the governor are “not necessary to protect the public health of the residents of the county.”

SB136 prohibits the governor from doing an end-run around the 30-day limit absent legislative approval by declaring another emergency “due to the same occurrence or threatened occurrence” once the original declaration has expired.

Legislative Democrats have comfortable majorities in both houses and may be inclined to oppose these proposals, as they did when similar legislation surfaced in 2021. But these bills are not political and make no distinction between Democratic and Republican governors. Rather they simply allow lawmakers to reassert their authority to ensure a proper balance of power.

Gov. Sisolak’s exercise of his emergency powers triggered much criticism and controversy. Perhaps the latter would have been tempered somewhat if Nevadans were satisfied that their elected representatives in Carson City had thoroughly debated the ramifications and justifications for the many restrictions under which they labored during the pandemic. Rather than an exercise in partisanship, these bills are in keeping with the notion embedded in our political traditions that consolidated power increases the danger of tyranny.

Lawmakers should amend the emergency management statutes to reflect the importance of checks and balances. SB130 and SB136 would be good places to start.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
2
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Man said he was high on mushrooms when best friend slain
Man said he was high on mushrooms when best friend slain
4
Take a look at Sierra Nevada’s 2nd-snowiest season ever — PHOTOS
Take a look at Sierra Nevada’s 2nd-snowiest season ever — PHOTOS
5
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Phone records tie man to December killing near Strip, police say
Phone records tie man to December killing near Strip, police say
Man arrested at Las Vegas casino, accused of assaulting prostitute
Man arrested at Las Vegas casino, accused of assaulting prostitute
Jury trial begins for man accused of fatal stabbing and kidnapping
Jury trial begins for man accused of fatal stabbing and kidnapping
Nevada Gaming Control Board looks to speed up game approvals
Nevada Gaming Control Board looks to speed up game approvals
Nevada prisons may be required to create transgender policies
Nevada prisons may be required to create transgender policies
New registrar of voters to lead Clark County through 2024 election
New registrar of voters to lead Clark County through 2024 election