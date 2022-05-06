95°F
Sisolak announces end to COVID-19 state of emergency

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2022 - 2:42 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday that he intends to end the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 20 .

The state of emergency was declared in March 2020 for Nevada and has allowed the state to respond to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic tried and tested our State on every level,” Sisolak said in a news release. “By working together across all levels of government and in every corner of the State, we prevented our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed and continued to provide services to Nevadans in need.

“I am so grateful to all the Nevadans who worked through these trying times in service of the Silver State.”

Between now and May 20, the state will continue to work with partners to ensure there is no gap in services when the emergency ends.

