A difference between peaceful and violent protests

Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

In Jim Telschow’s Saturday letter, he argued that the Trump administration believes protesting is embarrassing to our country. That is not what the president said. He said violent protesting was embarrassing — and it is. But peaceful protest has been part of our democracy since colonial times, and it is a way for people to express themselves.

However, preventing others from expressing themselves by way of violence against those with whom you disagree is not OK and puts us at the level of a Third World country.

Using violence to prevent people wearing red hats from going about their daily business, having a peaceful meal in their favorite cafe or simply walking down the street has no place in a country that offers its citizens so much and asks so little in return.