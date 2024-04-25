71°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada needs a lottery to boost education funding

People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue ...
People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
U. S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LETTER: Sonia Sotomayor, retirement and race
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: We already know where Donald Trump stands
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Is there another Joe Biden out there?
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon
Chas Catania Las Vegas
April 24, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The past few months have been the most exciting time for this city that I have witnessed in more than 50 years, outside of the 1980 Holmes-Ali fight. Las Vegas recently hosted the Formula One race and the Super Bowl. These events were inconvenient for locals with road closures and detours, but were good for the community. Casinos broke revenue records.

For many years Las Vegas was shunned, but now it is considered the food, entertainment and sports capital of the world. Yet our schools are ranked near the bottom of Metro areas surveyed.

Economic diversification has been needed for years, but why would a company relocate here, given our educational ranking? To lure industries, we need to improve education locally and create vocational schools, which takes funding.

Nevada needs a new revenue stream for education, mental health and homelessness. It is time for gaming to embrace lottery legislation. A lottery could be created by the gaming industry and taxed by the state, or created and managed by the state. A third approach is to increase the gaming tax by a quarter point, which would still be a fraction of what’s paid elsewhere. Las Vegas can be the No. 1 state in education if funded by a lottery.

Joseph Craig Kanab, Utah

Using race to justify or condemn the action of others is simply wrong and, some would say, the definition of racism. We are all one people.

Darlene Nix Henderson

Both the front-runner presidential candidates should step aside and give us some choices who are younger and have fresh ideas to get us out of the $35 trillion debt.

Kent Davidson Las Vegas

I noticed recently that euphemisms are commonly used by progressives in order to make the agenda they support seem less harsh or unpleasant.

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

Biden is constantly harping on how Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

LETTER: More on 1968
Ron Moers Henderson

As a cop who was at not only at the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
Dave Almond Las Vegas

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

