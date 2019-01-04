A way to get the money for the border way

Because there’s no money in the budget for a border wall, why not just take it out of the congressional pension fund? You know, like they did to Social Security. Problem solved.

Members of Congress didn’t care about us when they took it out of our retirement, and they don’t care about this country now. They act like a bunch of little kids who hold their breath until they get their way. If these politicians had experienced a little more discipline as youths, they would know things don’t always go your way just because you have money.