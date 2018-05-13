A win for Donald Trump on North Korea hostages

President Donald Trump has now succeeded in securing the release of three hostages from North Korea (Thursday Review-Journal).
On the other hand, as the old saying goes, President Barack Obama could not get a dog out of a dog pound.
What did Barack Obama ever do?
President Donald Trump has now succeeded in securing the release of three hostages from North Korea (Thursday Review-Journal).
On the other hand, as the old saying goes, President Barack Obama could not get a dog out of a dog pound.
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Read the latest auto and dealer news
AUTOS
You May Like