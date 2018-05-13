Letters

A win for Donald Trump on North Korea hostages

Daniel S. Maxime Las Vegas
May 12, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump has now succeeded in securing the release of three hostages from North Korea (Thursday Review-Journal).

On the other hand, as the old saying goes, President Barack Obama could not get a dog out of a dog pound.

