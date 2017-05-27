Accountability and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

I’ve been here since 1973. I’m surprised someone had the guts to speak publicly about lack of ethics, morality and honesty at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (“Spending by LVCVA spurs call for inspector,” Wednesday Review-Journal).

Just look at the obscene salaries, perks and nepotism. Look at the lack of any accountability or oversight. You have to be deaf, dumb and blind to not recognize it.

Don’t hold your breath for reform. The people lining their pockets are in charge of controlling the process at all levels — state and local. If they do pass legislation directed at accountability, I guarantee it will have the standard lawyer-engineered loopholes such as “proving intent” or using comparables in other states to justify the modus operandi.

If you agree with me, you do have the power of voting and getting involved.