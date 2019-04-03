Advocating revenge

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wayne Allen Root claims to be a patriotic American, but his Thursday column proved otherwise. Instead of being happy about President Donald Trump’s vindication and encouraging the two parties to move on and start running the country, he wants the Republicans to start going after Democrats saying they should start investigating a long list of people Mr. Root hates.

So he wants the government to open investigations and spend even more money on investigations than we’ve already spent on Mr. Trump. He wants Mr. Trump to seek revenge, which is exactly what a dictator would do. This just proves how unpatriotic and vindictive he really his. If this happens, the Republican Party may seriously regret it.