Have the African-American unemployment figures been reported in the press in Las Vegas? I find it curious that our “racist” president’s efforts to help people of color gain employment has not been front-page news.

The unemployment rate for our fellow citizens of color is the lowest ever in the history of our nation. I wonder why it is not being hailed by all concerned with such things. Oh, yeah. Maybe nobody really cares, even those who point fingers at the president.