All that free stuff will be very expensive

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The latest darling of the Democrat Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is calling for the United States to become 100 percent dependent on renewal electricity generation by 2030. This is technologically impossible. The amount of mining, refining and fabrication — not to mention money — that such a goal would require is not feasible, no matter what the level of political support.

Further, she wants to make Medicare available to everyone (free health care). She also advocates free college tuition and a guaranteed annual income. Perhaps there’s even more free stuff that I have forgotten. She proposes to tax the rich (what else) at a 70 percent rate tax to pay for all this.

Even if tax avoidance did not take place, there is simply not enough money in the U.S. economy to pay for all her proposed free stuff. So either she is an ignoramus or is promoting one of the biggest political lies of all time in order to get more votes. I leave it to the reader to decide which applies.