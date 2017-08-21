An honest AC repairman in Las Vegas?

On the front page of the Aug. 12 Home section, Brian Sodoma writes of the discontinuation of R22 Freon. This is a concern for people like me with older systems.

But I fell from my chair laughing when Dennis Soukup, the director of the air conditioning program at the College of Southern Nevada, advises us to find an “honest” air conditioning contractor when dealing with older systems.

With all due respect Mr. Soukup, there are no “honest” air conditioning contractors in Las Vegas. Thanks for the tip.