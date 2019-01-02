An illegal alien kills a police officer

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Your Friday wire service article “Police: Suspect illegally in U.S.; officer mourned” brought tears to my eyes. Here you have a legal alien (Ronil Singh) who became a police officer, loving father and upstanding community member. Yet he is shot and killed by an illegal alien.

All this occurred during a shutdown because Democrats don’t want to fund the president’s wall.

Throughout the election campaign, we heard how Rep. Jacky Rosen has stood up to Nancy Pelosi. Let’s see if now-Sen. Rosen defies Rep. Pelosi this time and votes for funding for the wall, thus demonstrating genuine concern for the safety of Americans.