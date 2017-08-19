Another NFL player refuses to stand

I think the government should condemn and punish any disrespectful act regarding our flag and national anthem.

Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

I saw a photo in the Review-Journal of an Oakland Raider football player, Marshawn Lynch, seated while the national anthem was played. I don’t know this guy. I don’t know what his problem is, but most of these football players are role model to many kids.

I understand that this player has done a lot for the community and has helped many kids. And he belongs to the Raiders, a team that is moving to Las Vegas. Some say that he is protesting discrimination. But is disrespecting our flag and our national anthem a way to express your feeling?

Someone should remind Mr. Lynch that all his money he comes from the country in which he lives, the United States. There are many other ways to show his dissatisfaction with what is going on.

