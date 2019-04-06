Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, speaks during the We the People Membership Summit, featuring the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, at the Warner Theater, in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2019. Sanders says his campaign has raised $18.2 million in the 41 days since he launched his Democratic presidential bid. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Medicare was developed to ensure our senior population, 65 and older, had insurance and medical care. Many doctors limit the number of Medicare patients that they will see because government subsidies are less than most medical insurance plans pay. This is especially true for specialists.

Medicare-for-all would create serious problems for seniors needing care when everyone is on the program. Long wait times for treatment will become the norm; hospitals may close due to cost overruns. Federal taxes will have to go sky high to pay for it all. Our economy will take a big hit as will employment. Tens of thousands of insurance workers will be unemployed. Investment will go elsewhere.

I can say to seniors such as myself that Bernie Sanders’ ideas are foolish and will make our lives miserable. This will affect all Americans. Only billionaires will able to afford to fly to Switzerland for treatment.