Letters

Bicyclists get three feet of the road?

Mary Sue Kunz Las Vegas
May 3, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Regarding the Monday Road Warrior column reminding motorists to give bicyclists that three feet of road:

To Mr. or Ms. Bicyclist: Please make a note of how you’re riding when you are going three, four or six abreast and hogging the highway in our traffic lane, sometimes blocking vehicles that are backing up behind you and giving no consideration to those of us who are stuck and can’t safely go around you.

I drive a three-quarter-ton diesel pickup and pull a two-horse gooseneck with a horse or two inside, and I cannot stop or change lanes suddenly whenever you decide you rule the road. If I have to choose between that horse and you, I’m not picking you.

