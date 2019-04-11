Bill would make it easier to vote in Nevada

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

The ability of the people to elect their representatives is the foundation of our republic. Sadly, the United States trails most developed countries in voter turnout. Only 56 percent of the voting-age population cast a ballot in the 2016 general election. We should do better.

Assembly Bill 345 would establish same-day registration. It would also provide voters the chance to correct registration records on the spot. This would increase the accuracy of voter rolls and reduce costs associated with administering provisional ballots. Same-day registration would help frequent movers, rural voters and anyone who has difficulty getting to the polls.

I urge our legislators to vote yes on AB345.