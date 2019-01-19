Blame Democrats for government shutdown

Let’s see if I’m understanding Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Elections have consequences only when a Democrat wins the presidency and the party is in the majority in the U.S. House. They say Democrats winning the House was a message sent by voters. But Republicans increasing their majority in the Senate is irrelevant.

Immigration reform was a promise made by Barack Obama during the 2008 campaign. But despite having complete control after the election, including a supermajority of 60 votes in the Senate, Democrats dismissed their own promises. Mr. Obama also claimed a border crisis in 2014, and little was done. But what’s changed other than it getting worse?

Lastly, aren’t Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Schumer the ones acting like petulant children when they’re the ones refusing to entertain any type of border compromise?