Catherine Cortez Masto’s knee-jerk reaction to Brett Kavanaugh

Pat Russell Henderson
October 15, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Oct. 7 story “Nevada’s reaction on Kavanaugh confirmation”: Only one of the seven responses from Nevada politicians was surprising.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s conclusion was, “I have no confidence that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will approach cases with the impartiality and restraint required of a Supreme Court justice.” I guess this came from Sen. Cortez Masto’s experience of nearly 30 years as a lawyer, coupled with her comprehensive review of Judge Kavanaugh’s 306 opinions over 12 years on a federal appeals court.

