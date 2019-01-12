Census wasn’t intended to determine federal handouts

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

An Associated Press story that appeared in Tuesday’s Review-Jounal notes that professor Colm O’Muircheartaigh of the University of Chicago testified in federal court for California and other states that a citizenship question on the 2020 census “would reduce the percentage of Latinos and noncitizens who respond.”

I can understand his reasoning in regard to noncitizens. But what is his reasoning to include Latinos? Is it that he considers Latinos a separate group of noncitizens?

The bigger issue: What is the reason for a U.S. census? As originally framed by the Founding Fathers, it was to determine representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. It was not intended to determine the allocation of federal funds. It was not for social engineering. It was not for the redistribution of wealth.

Our politicians have bastardized our Constitution with legislation to allow for this distribution of funds for their benefit and the benefit of favored special-interest groups. Counting the legal citizens of this country should be the only purpose of the census. That form and most government forms do more to create racism and less to promote equality. You cannot legislate tolerance.