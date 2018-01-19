Check your home value compared to one year ago. Take a look at your 401(k) or IRA.

Has anyone thought about what happens if the Democrats take down Mr. Trump?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Check your home value compared to one year ago. Thousands of new homes and apartments are under construction and creating thousands of new jobs. Take a look at your 401(k) or IRA. Companies are giving employees a share of the good fortune. The economy has never been this good, yet the left spends 24 hours a day trying to impeach Donald Trump.

Has anyone thought about what happens if Mr. Trump goes down? First, the market would crash and your home value and investments would wither. This would cost tens of thousands of jobs. Your net worth has tanked, but they got Mr. Trump and that is more important.

The Dems are just looking out for you. They know what’s best for you.