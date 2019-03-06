Chronic pain sufferers the victims in opioid war

Thank you for printing David Pearce’s Sunday oped on the “many in pain paying a price for Nevada’s fight against opioids.” From the packed waiting rooms of pain doctors, it is evident that those with chronic and overwhelming pain are severely under-represented in the fight for public attention.

The severely oppressive regulations focus on the worst situations, to the detriment of the many. Why not require that someone who has used an opioid routinely, not necessarily in an addictive way, serve on a board to review such regulations? That might restore sensibility to government’s increasing involvement in the lives of its citizens.