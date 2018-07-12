Clark County schools Superintendent Jesus Jara was right to bring in his own team

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Darlene Jones should have done her homework about the new superintendent of the Clark County School District (Saturday letter to the editor, “Buyer’s remorse”). The two “cronies” to whom she refers are Diane Gullett, new deputy superintendent, and Jennifer Cupid-McCoy, appointed as chief of staff. Both previously worked with Jesus Jara at the Orange County Public School District in Florida. It is not unusual for a new CEO to bring in staff he has worked with.

The deputy superintendent position was already in the budget, and the chief of staff position was created by the consolidation of existing positions.

As for hiring from within, sometimes it is a good idea. In this case, however, the school district needs new ideas and new eyes. The old ideas are not working.

If anyone is interested in finding out about Mr. Jara’s plan, go to the district website and read his “90-Day Entry Plan.”