Cliven Bundy trial turning into another O.J. circus

Hire expensive lawyers who can find a hole in the law books and get away with crime.

I have been reading articles in the Review-Journal about the Cliven Bundy case. Now the paper has reported that Judge Gloria Navarro is considering a mistrial.

This case has made a mockery of our justice system. It was a scary day when all these armed people can almost start a civil war. Since when do armed citizens have the right to confront our law officers over a disagreement?

This all started when the Bundy family refused to pay the federal government for the use of federal land. Does this mean that tenants of rental apartments can also refuse to pay their rent?

This is turning out to be another O.J. Simpson case. Hire expensive lawyers who can find a hole in the law books and get away with crime. I’m glad the Review-Journal is pushing to look into the mistrial option by Judge Navarro.