College costs are out of control

JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

As I’m approaching my first year of college, I begin to understand why many people are not able to attend. I am a straight-A student with a 4.32 GPA and a decent ACT score, yet it’s hard to find and qualify for scholarships that supplement a decent amount of college a year.

Children are the future of our country. They will grow up to be presidents, members of Congress, doctors and lawyers, etc. Their education should be valued more than it is. The government should put more into helping young adults get into college and build a better future for the youth of the United States.