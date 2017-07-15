ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Column on biology and gender misses mark

Henry Stone Las Vegas
July 14, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In his July 7 column, Victor Joecks rants about how biology determines gender. But gender is not a biological term. He has conflated sex and gender. I looked up the definition of gender in four online dictionaries — from the Oxford English Dictionary to Merriam Webster — and every one of them relates gender to social and cultural differences, i.e. masculinity and femininity, not to biological attributes.

But Mr. Joecks needs to use that kind of misdirection because, like most on the hard right, he can’t accept anything that varies from his narrow perspective.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like