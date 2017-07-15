Column on biology and gender misses mark

Mr. Joecks needs to use that kind of misdirection because, like most on the hard right, he can’t accept anything that varies from his narrow perspective.

In his July 7 column, Victor Joecks rants about how biology determines gender. But gender is not a biological term. He has conflated sex and gender. I looked up the definition of gender in four online dictionaries — from the Oxford English Dictionary to Merriam Webster — and every one of them relates gender to social and cultural differences, i.e. masculinity and femininity, not to biological attributes.

But Mr. Joecks needs to use that kind of misdirection because, like most on the hard right, he can’t accept anything that varies from his narrow perspective.