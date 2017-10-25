Columnist helps Review-Journal offer diverse viewpoints

like Wayne Allyn Root’s commentaries. They provide a wealth of information that no liberals want to hear.

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to Thomas Hayden’s recent letter criticizing Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root:

It seems that Mr. Hayden wants to hear only his own opinions and no one else’s. One thing I like about this country is freedom of the press. Mr. Root is entitled to his opinions, as is Mr. Hayden. It’s that pesky First Amendment that applies to everyone.

I applaud the RJ for offering its readers differing viewpoints on a variety of subjects. The public is better informed, and they can then make their own decisions regarding the topics that are printed in the paper. So, thank you, RJ, for providing your readers with choices.

I like Wayne Allyn Root’s commentaries. They provide a wealth of information that no liberals want to hear.