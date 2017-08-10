Commentary on Al Gore just a way to shoot the messenger

Would Mr. Johnson also have us believe that Donald Trump is a “water hog” because of the amount he uses to keep his golf courses green?

In response to Drew Johnson’s Sunday commentary, “Meet Al Gore, huge energy hog”: Mr. Johnson is a typical global warming denier with no credible way to shoot down the message, so he takes aim at the messenger.

Mr. Johnson calls Mr. Gore a hypocrite for having “an energy bill that would sink most Americans.” I’ve never seen the ex-veep’s Nashville home, but I’m sure it is not your typical three-bedroom bungalow Mr. Johnson wants to compare it to. He also seems chapped that Mr. Gore’s net worth has risen to $300 million, a figure I’m sure is more than 300 times that of the “average” in the state.

Would Mr. Johnson also have us believe that Donald Trump is a “water hog” because of the amount he uses to keep his golf courses green? That surely would be astronomically greater than what you and I use in our back yards.

To his credit, Mr. Johnson acknowledged that Mr. Gore spent more than $250,000 to reduce his carbon imprint by adding solar panels, upgraded windows, ductwork, insulation and a geothermal heating system. This investment in renewable energy and conservation methods proves to me that Al Gore is willing to walk the walk, whereas Drew Johnson is nothing more than talk — and disingenuous talk, at that.