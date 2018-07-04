Letters

Consumers burdened by higher gasoline prices, taxes

Richard McGarrity Las Vegas
July 3, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Now that the price of gasoline is ramping up again, it should not be forgotten that a tax of more than 50 cents per gallon is part of what we pay. This tax is used to build and maintain the roads, highways, bridges, etc. that we use. Some users, however, pay nothing. Namely, drivers of electric vehicles get a free pass, and this is not fair. I guess it’s just another benefit for those wealthy enough to buy an electric car.

