County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani: I am not a double-dipper

Although I could have retired two years ago and received my PERS for teaching, I chose not to retire and not to apply to receive my PERS while serving as a Clark County commissioner.

In response to your July 9 article, “Pension & Pay”: I am not a double-dipper and wish to clear the record.

The individuals listed as double dipping all get PERS from their previous employment and professional career. My profession is a special-education teacher and although I could have retired two years ago and received my PERS for teaching, I chose not to retire and not to apply to receive my PERS while serving as a Clark County commissioner. Therefore, I am not a double-dipper.

I do receive $4,200 a year for 16 years as a legislator. I believe that since it was for public service versus my professional career that it does not make me a double-dipper, unlike the others in your article.