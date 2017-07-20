Couple shows refreshing responsibility in getting debt under control

I hear many people suggesting that the federal government forgive all existing student loans because many students are struggling to pay them. If we do that, what are we teaching our young people?

I read your Friday article about the young couple who got out of debt by paying off their large student loans. It is encouraging to see that we still have young people who are responsible for their actions. Let’s praise them for doing the right thing.

