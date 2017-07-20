ad-fullscreen
Letters

Couple shows refreshing responsibility in getting debt under control

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
July 19, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I read your Friday article about the young couple who got out of debt by paying off their large student loans. It is encouraging to see that we still have young people who are responsible for their actions. Let’s praise them for doing the right thing.

I hear many people suggesting that the federal government forgive all existing student loans because many students are struggling to repay them. If we do that, what are we teaching our young people? That they can take out loans and don’t have to pay them back?

