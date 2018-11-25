Court-appointed guardians aren’t the only dangers to the elderly

A recent letter to the editor (“Con game,” Nov. 18) discussed the possible threat that “professional” court-appointed guardians can pose to the elderly and incapacitated. I would like to expand this warning by suggesting that family members themselves can pose even a bigger threat.

If an elderly person is only partially mentally incapacitated, amoral family members put in charge are much less likely to be challenged by other family members and the legal system. They can loot to their heart’s content and even when caught will not be punished. Why? Because they have the unjustified trust of the person needing guardianship.

Even if you can afford taking the unscrupulous parasite to court, expect a bumpy ride and disappointment. It seems as if the only authorities interested in actually helping the elderly are the police. At least they will do a welfare check and call it like they see it.