ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Creating a reasonable health care system is just a matter of priorities

Tom Keller Henderson
August 3, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Tuesday letter to the Review-Journal, Walter Wegst concludes that health care for everyone must be provided by drastically increasing government subsidies. But that, in essence, is what Obamacare tries to do, and it is unaffordable.

If our politicians could do third-grade math, they could figure out ways to cut spending elsewhere to pay for increased health care coverage. For starters, tobacco-related health care now costs more than $300 billion a year. That is a major chunk of the pre-existing condition expense problem. It would disappear (admittedly gradually) if tobacco were banned. Other toxic substances were banned long ago, so why do our politicians continue to give the tobacco companies a pass?

Revising welfare to discourage single mothers from having large families (as Lyndon Johnson originally recognized) would reduce the number of people needing health care. And we should take some hard looks at whether government programs such as the manned space program ($19 billion a year) and subsidies for solar power generation and other special interests can still be justified.

The problem is not a humanitarian one. It’s choosing where to spend limited funds.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like