ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Day’s news tells a sad story about Las Vegas

Mary Viscuglia Las Vegas
May 5, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I have been living in Las Vegas for more than 43 years and have subscribed to the Review-Journal for at least 35 of those years. Never have I ever been so sickened by our local news as I was on Thursday when reading the “Around the State” column.

From top to bottom, I read the following news, which all took place in Las Vegas:

1. A 2-month-old baby beaten to death.

2. A 4-year-old girl raped and filmed.

3. A 7-year-old boy repeatedly raped by his babysitter.

4. A 6-month old hospitalized last August was determined by the coroner to have been beaten to death.

This city is toast.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like