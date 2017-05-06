Day’s news tells a sad story about Las Vegas

Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

I have been living in Las Vegas for more than 43 years and have subscribed to the Review-Journal for at least 35 of those years. Never have I ever been so sickened by our local news as I was on Thursday when reading the “Around the State” column.

From top to bottom, I read the following news, which all took place in Las Vegas:

1. A 2-month-old baby beaten to death.

2. A 4-year-old girl raped and filmed.

3. A 7-year-old boy repeatedly raped by his babysitter.

4. A 6-month old hospitalized last August was determined by the coroner to have been beaten to death.

This city is toast.