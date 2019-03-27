MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Letters

Dead Bellagio robber had extensive criminal history

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
March 27, 2019 - 3:51 pm
 

The story in the March 19 Review-Journal concerning the recent armed robbery at Bellagio reminds me of an issue that comes to mind quite often when such an incident occurs. The suspected robber, who was fatally shot by police, had two bank robbery convictions as well as arrests for kidnapping, carjacking and possession of stolen property. It’s reasonable for the average law-abiding citizen to ask: Why was this person out of prison?

