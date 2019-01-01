Deaths by Obamacare

In response to the Review-Journal’s Dec. 28 editorial “Is Obamacare provision actually killing patients?”: Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats’ resident rocket scientist, stated, “But we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what’s in it.” Well, the Affordable Care Act was passed, but apparently Rep. Pelosi overlooked this flaw of killing off the elderly.

Ms. Pelosi is in the Democratic Party, the party that never met a tax-and-spend issue it didn’t like. It would rather send U.S. tax dollars to nations all over the globe, while citizens of our own nation are left wanting. The financial challenges our country faces include education, hunger, drug costs, welfare and so on ad infinitum. Let’s keep our money at home to help our own citizens who are in need.