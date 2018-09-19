Letters

Delay understandable in accusation against Kavanaugh

Morgan St. James Las Vegas
September 18, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Regarding Christine Blasey Ford coming forward about Kavanaugh (“Kavanaugh accuser talks to newspaper,” Monday Review-Journal), it does not surprise me that she said nothing for so many years.

Having worked with physical and sexual assault survivors to help write their memoirs, I’ve learned that burying the “dirty secret” is the norm, not the exception. Some have said they would have gone to their graves without saying anything but found the courage to tell their story as much as 30 years later to help others like them.

Yes, the timing could be considered suspect, but that should not take away from Ford’s validity.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like