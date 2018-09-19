Delay understandable in accusation against Kavanaugh

Regarding Christine Blasey Ford coming forward about Kavanaugh (“ Kavanaugh accuser talks to newspaper ,” Monday Review-Journal), it does not surprise me that she said nothing for so many years.

After more than an hour of delay over procedural questions, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh waits to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 6, 2018. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers has come forward to The Washington Post. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Regarding Christine Blasey Ford coming forward about Kavanaugh (“Kavanaugh accuser talks to newspaper,” Monday Review-Journal), it does not surprise me that she said nothing for so many years.

Having worked with physical and sexual assault survivors to help write their memoirs, I’ve learned that burying the “dirty secret” is the norm, not the exception. Some have said they would have gone to their graves without saying anything but found the courage to tell their story as much as 30 years later to help others like them.

Yes, the timing could be considered suspect, but that should not take away from Ford’s validity.