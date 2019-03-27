Democratic presidential contenders push reparations

As 2020 Democratic presidential candidates vie for minority votes by promoting reparations for children of former slaves, should we not pause to consider who would qualify for these benefits? Obviously, many African-Americans would qualify. But what about other groups subjected to slavery by other names, such as the Chinese immigrants who toiled on our railroads or the Europeans who endured the sweatshops and unsafe factories of our Industrial Revolution? The reparations issue promises to open a Pandora’s box of discord and mayhem.