Democrats call a border wall “immoral” …

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

Let me see if I have this straight. The left calls it “immoral” for us to build a wall on our border designed to protect the country from illegal entry. Yet last week a bill was passed in New York, and one was proposed in Virginia, legalizing abortion even while a woman is in labor, potentially allowing the slaughter of a child after birth. Not one of the leaders on the left, including those in the ever-growing group of presidential candidates, has condemned these bills. Obviously, this is not considered “immoral.”

What kind of world are we living in?