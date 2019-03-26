Democrats should be happy there was no collusion

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

How could any American not be happy that the Mueller probe found our president did not collude with Russia to fix the 2016 election? But check out CNN or MSNBC, and they will tell you that just because Mr. Mueller found no collusion, it does not mean there wasn’t any. Thus, they must keep looking.

When will these people spend time fixing the inflow of illegal migrants or the opioid crisis instead of conducting worthless investigations? Maybe Democrats are just too busy campaigning for president or they just hate Donald Trump more than they love their country.

This is a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.