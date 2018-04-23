District Attorney Steve Wolfson does his job with character and compassion

It’s near election time, and here comes the attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

It’s near election time, and here comes the attempt to tarnish the reputation of what I will testify is the best and most dedicated office around (“Wolfson foe aims for theft records,” Friday Review-Journal).

Steve Wolfson made the proper decision to not put a trusted, valued and reliable employee on the cross. He opted not to ruin a family and career by prosecuting and persecuting an employee for her illness. That showed great character and compassion on Mr. Wolfson’s part.

I applaud his wisdom and his decision to give support to the same staff that supports us when he must protect us from the worst of the worst. His team is unparalleled when representing victims, and many families — including mine — are extremely indebted to him. hold him in a higher regard after reading what was supposed to be a damning article.

This witch hunters waste time, money and the public’s sensibility — although it may sell papers or get more votes. We have a dedicated, competent and complete district attorney and are very lucky that “The Wolf” is protecting the valley.