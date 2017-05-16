Do the wealthier parts of Las Vegas get preferential treatment when it come to roadwork?

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Regarding your May 13 article on the Charleston-Beltway interchange:

So a traffic problem in a rich part of the Las Vegas area gets resolved quickly. (More taxes paid?) Meanwhile on the valley’s east side, there has been an afternoon commuter snafu for years at the Charleston exit on northbound U.S. Highway 95. Maybe some day they might fix it.

Same goes for the eastbound route of U.S. 95 through the Spaghetti Bowl. Three lanes to two? There is no good reason that wasn’t corrected years ago.

We, the daily commuters, want the Nevada Department of Transportation to fix these problems that we have had to endure for decades.