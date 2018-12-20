Doctors correct to speak out against gun violence

They are, indeed, in the “right lane.”

In response to the Dec. 2 letter “Body count” by Russell D. Stephan, who criticized doctors for raising the issue of gun deaths:

Perhaps Mr. Stephan is not a health-care professional who works in emergency or trauma medicine. Perhaps he has not been directly affected by having a family member, friend or co-worker injured or killed by a firearm-related incident.

Mr. Stephan should not be pontificating about “moral superiority” and making it seem as if physicians are the reckless ones, because they are trying to save patient lives every day. And let me make this clear: Abortion is never a matter of convenience for all parties.

Instead of presenting an opinion with a bunch of fancy nouns and adjectives and comparing apples to oranges, perhaps Mr. Stephan should stay in his lane.